COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 89 New Cases 42 Recoveries And 1 Deaths

March 8, 2021, 5 p.m.

With 89new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 274810.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population said that in 4399 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 89 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 42 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and the total recovery is 270927. The recovery rate is 98.58 percent.

There were no deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached 3011. There are 872 are active cases in the country.

