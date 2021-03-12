Senior Journalist Sushil Sharma Is No More

Senior Journalist Sushil Sharma died today at the age of 62. Suffering from a long ailment, Sharma died at 1.35 PM while undergoing treatment at Om Hospital Kathmandu.

Having started carrier in The Rising Nepal, late Sharma covered sports and entertainment in earlier his carrier. He joined The Kathmandu Pot following the restoration of democracy in 1991. Late Sharma has established himself as a professional and well known political commentator.

Following short period in Kathmandu, late Sharma joined Spotlight Weekly magazine as an executive editor. After establishing the first English Magazine, he moved to BBC Nepali Service in 1996.

He also resigned from BBC Nepal Bureau Chief in 2011. Late Sharma has wife and son and daughter-in-law.

He is survived by wife and a son. His last rites will be performed at Pashupati Aryaghat Friday.