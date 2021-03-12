Senior Journalist Sushil Sharma Is No More

Senior Journalist Sushil Sharma Is No More

March 12, 2021, 8:59 p.m.

Senior Journalist Sushil Sharma died today at the age of 62. Suffering from a long ailment, Sharma died at 1.35 PM while undergoing treatment at Om Hospital Kathmandu.

Having started carrier in The Rising Nepal, late Sharma covered sports and entertainment in earlier his carrier. He joined The Kathmandu Pot following the restoration of democracy in 1991. Late Sharma has established himself as a professional and well known political commentator.

Following short period in Kathmandu, late Sharma joined Spotlight Weekly magazine as an executive editor. After establishing the first English Magazine, he moved to BBC Nepali Service in 1996.

He also resigned from BBC Nepal Bureau Chief in 2011. Late Sharma has wife and son and daughter-in-law.

He is survived by wife and a son. His last rites will be performed at Pashupati Aryaghat Friday.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 26 COVID-19 Cases
Mar 12, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 48 New Cases 62 Recoveries And No Death
Mar 12, 2021
Manisha Koirala’s Spiritual Music Album Released
Mar 12, 2021
Nilam Dhungana First Female Deputy Governor Of Nepal Rastra Bank
Mar 12, 2021
Partly To Generally Cloudy In Bagmati Gandaki, Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces
Mar 12, 2021

More on News

Japan Observed The 10th Anniversary Of The Great East Japan Earthquake By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 9 hours ago
EC Reinstated CPN-UML and NCP (Maoist Center) By Agencies 2 days, 19 hours ago
Muskan Conferred With IWOC Award By Agencies 2 days, 19 hours ago
PM Oli Stresses The Need To End Gender Based Violence By Agencies 4 days, 13 hours ago
The United States In Partnership With ADB Completes Two Secondary Schools In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 11 hours ago
India Provides Grant For The Construction Of New School Building In Butwal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

Prime Minister Oli Reshuffled CPN-UML By Agencies Mar 12, 2021
Pashupatinath Temple To Open As Usual By Agencies Mar 12, 2021
CPN (UML) To Hold General Convention On Nov 18-22 By Agencies Mar 12, 2021
AB InBev introduces Budweiser in Nepal By Agencies Mar 12, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 26 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 12, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 48 New Cases 62 Recoveries And No Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 12, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75