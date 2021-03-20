Weather Forecast For March 19 Across Nepal

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, brief rain/ thundershowers is possible at a few places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province, Sudur Pashchim Province towards afternoon/late afternoon.

The division says that light rain or thunder and lightning is possible at one or two places of Province 2 and Lumbini Province.