Weather Forecast For March 19 Across Nepal

March 20, 2021, 7:59 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, brief rain/ thundershowers is possible at a few places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province, Sudur Pashchim Province towards afternoon/late afternoon.

The division says that light rain or thunder and lightning is possible at one or two places of Province 2 and Lumbini Province.

