President Bhandari And Prime Minister Of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina Held Discussions

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wajed of Bangladesh paid a courtesy call today on President Bidya Devi Bhandari who is on a two-day state visit to Bangladesh. The meeting was held at the Hotel InterContinental based in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh reports RSS.

RSS reports during the high-level talks, matters relating to bilateral relations, mutual support and collaboration were discussed. Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Nepali Ambassador for Bangladesh, Dr Banshidhar Mishra and Foreign Affairs Minister of Bangladesh Dr AK Abdul Momen were also present on the occasion.

Minister Dr Momen had paid a separate courtesy call on the President today.

President Bhandari arrived here today to attend a special ceremony to celebrate the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh’s Founding Father, at the cordial invitation of Bangladesh’s President Mohammad Abdul Hamid.

President Hamid welcomed President Bhandari at Dhaka-based Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. President Bhandari flew to Bangladesh on a special aircraft of the national flag carrier, Nepal Airlines Corporation.

She is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with President Hamid and participate in a bilateral agreement signing ceremony today itself. During President Bhandari's visit, mutual agreements between the two countries on tourism, agriculture and culture are scheduled.

The 54-member delegation includes President Bhandari's daughter Usha Kiran Bhandari, Minister Gyawali, high ranking government officials, artists and media-persons.