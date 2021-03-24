Kathmandu Valley Logs 63 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 63 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 3962 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 63 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 63 cases, Kathmandu districts records 53 cases followed by Lalitpur 8 and Bhaktapur 2.

With 145 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 276389. There are 45 patients in ICU and 5 in ventilator.