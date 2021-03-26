COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 156 New Cases ,70 Recoveries And 4 Deaths

With 156 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 276665.

According to Ministry of Health and Population , 4416 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests have been done across the nation in the last 24 hours and as many as 156 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 70 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 272342. The recovery rate is 98.4 percent.

There were 4deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 3024. There are 1299 are active cases in the country.