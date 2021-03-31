Seven Girls Missing From Mahottari Rescued From Sitamarhi India

Seven girls, who went missing from Bhangaha Municipality-8 of Mahottari since Tuesday afternoon, have been rescued from Sitamarhi, an Indian district that falls under the state of Bihar.

According to the District Police Office, Mahottari, all seven girls were rescued from a railway station at Sitamarhi in India and they were rescued with the support from Indian Police.

Superintendent of Police Dinesh Acharya informed that they were rescued and brought back to Nepal in coordination with the Indian Police.

"All the girls have been rescued. However, investigation as to who took them to India is underway," he said.

The girls from age 10-18 went missing while they went to a farm nearby to collect fodder for the cattle on Tuesday afternoon.

Ten-year-old Ranjana Paswan and Seema Paswan, 13-year-old Jyoti Paswan, 15-year-old Riya Paswan, and Rachana Paswan, and 18-year-old Nagina Paswan and Asmita Paswan had gone missing from Tuesday.