Kathmandu Valley Confirms 78 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 78 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 3565 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 78 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 78 cases, Kathmandu districts records 78 cases. There were no cases in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur .

With 179 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 277640.