President Bhandari Inaugurates Melamchi Drinking Water Project

President Bhandari Inaugurates Melamchi Drinking Water Project

April 2, 2021, 5:17 p.m.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has inaugurated the distribution of drinking water under Melamchi Water Supply Project in Kathmandu, on Friday.

The President formally inaugurated the project and distribution system in Kathmandu, following the arrival of the much-awaited Melamchi water, by releasing water through a tap constructed at Bhrikutimandap.

The water taps in Bhrikutimandap have been constructed to supply water 24 hours which will be available for public usage. Earlier, Kathmandu Upatyaka Khanepani Limited (KUKL) officials had inaugurated the water supply distribution in the valley by releasing 40 million litres of water to 98,000 households.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

JICA Welcomes Completion of Melamchi Water Project
Apr 02, 2021
Japan Pleases Completion Of Melamchi Watery Supply Project
Apr 02, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 78 COVID-19 Cases
Apr 02, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 179 New Cases 111 Recoveries And No Deaths
Apr 02, 2021
COVID-19 Affected Mystery Rivulet Hydel Project's Test Production
Apr 02, 2021

More on News

JICA Welcomes Completion of Melamchi Water Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 45 minutes ago
Japan Pleases Completion Of Melamchi Watery Supply Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 52 minutes ago
COVID-19 Affected Mystery Rivulet Hydel Project's Test Production By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 38 minutes ago
Nepal Received Three Lost Nepali Antiquities In New York By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 1 minute ago
BIMSETEC Can Catalyze Growth: Minister Gyawali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 19 minutes ago
Supreme Court Dismisses A Writ Filed To Review Against SC's Verdict On NCP Name Dispute By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 78 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 02, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 179 New Cases 111 Recoveries And No Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 02, 2021
India Reports Six-Month High Of COVID-19 Daily Infections Amid New Curbs By REUTERS Apr 02, 2021
India Begins Vaccinating People Aged 45 Or Older By Agencies Apr 02, 2021
Weather Forecast For April 2 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 02, 2021
CAAN Has Operated CUPPS At TIA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 01, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75