Foundation Stones Laid For The Construction Of 165 Roads

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli laid the foundation stone for 165 road projects simultaneously amidst a special virtual program held in the Prime Minister’s official residence, Baluwatar reports RSS.

The total cost of these projects is Rs 57.10 billion and they are expected to complete within three years. There will be one project in each electoral constituency.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister urged the respective ministries, departments and bodies concerned not to delay implementing the projects.

According to him, so far the areas of black-topped and upgraded roads since he assumed his office covered 3,512 kilometres. Likewise, 628 bridges (suspension bridges) have been constructed.