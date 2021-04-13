Weather Forecast For April 13 Across Nepal

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of the hilly regions of the country. Hazy condition likely to continue at some areas of the country.
According to Meteorically Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and Mainly fair in rest of the country.
