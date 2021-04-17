COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 768 New Cases, 226 Recoveries 5 Death

With 768 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 283658.

Ministry of Health and Population said that 5336 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) and 671 Antigen with a total of 6004 tests have been done across the nation in the last 24 hours and as many as 768 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 226 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and the total recovery is 275038. The recovery rate is 96.96 percent. Out of the 94 are in ICU and 45 in the ventilator.

There were 5 deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached 3075. There are 5545 are active cases in the country.