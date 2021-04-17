Nepalgunj Recorded 115 New Cases Of COVID-19 Today

Nepalgunj Recorded 115 New Cases Of COVID-19 Today

April 17, 2021, 4:22 p.m.

Some 115 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Banke today Gorkhaptra Daily reports.

Of the total new cases, 106 persons were found infected in the PCR tests carried out in the Bheri Hospital while nine people entering Nepal through Jamunaha border point were found with COVID-19.

According to the daily, a total 200 new cases were detected in the district on Friday, which made the district a hotspot of COVID-19.

A total of 190 PCR tests were carried out in the Bheri Hospital in last 24 hours, wherein 106 people age ranging from 8 to 73 were found infected.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 385 COVID-19 Cases
Apr 17, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 768 New Cases, 226 Recoveries 5 Death
Apr 17, 2021
Weather Forecast For April 11: Generally Cloudy Across Nepal
Apr 17, 2021
Japanese Ambassador Kikuta Emphasizes The Special Intimacy Between Japan And Nepal
Apr 16, 2021
NEA Signs Agreement With Wanbang Digital Energy For Construction Of Electric Charging Stations
Apr 16, 2021

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Logs 385 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 28 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 768 New Cases, 226 Recoveries 5 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 29 minutes ago
China’s Sinovac COVID-19 Vaccine 67% Effective In Preventing Symptomatic Infection - Chile Government Report By REUTERS 13 hours, 40 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 348 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 836 New Cases, 208 Recoveries 4 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Nepal To Administer Second Dose of Covid-19 Vaccine From April 20 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago

The Latest

Prime Minister Oli Calls For Support From All Sides To Tackle COVID-19 By Agencies Apr 17, 2021
All-Party Meeting To Discuss Current Political Development And COVID-19 Pandemic By Agencies Apr 17, 2021
Russia Expels 10 U.S. Diplomats In Retaliation For Sanctions By Xinhua Apr 17, 2021
Nepal's Trade Deficit Widens With India, Narrows With China By Agencies Apr 17, 2021
Suga, Biden Speak After Japan-US Summit By Agencies Apr 17, 2021
Weather Forecast For April 11: Generally Cloudy Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 17, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75