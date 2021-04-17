Nepalgunj Recorded 115 New Cases Of COVID-19 Today

Some 115 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Banke today Gorkhaptra Daily reports.

Of the total new cases, 106 persons were found infected in the PCR tests carried out in the Bheri Hospital while nine people entering Nepal through Jamunaha border point were found with COVID-19.

According to the daily, a total 200 new cases were detected in the district on Friday, which made the district a hotspot of COVID-19.

A total of 190 PCR tests were carried out in the Bheri Hospital in last 24 hours, wherein 106 people age ranging from 8 to 73 were found infected.