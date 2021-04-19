COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1221 New Cases , 255 Recoveries And 8 Deaths

With 1221 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 285900.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, there are 7009 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) and 547 Antigen with total 7546 tests have been done across the nation in the last 24 hours and as many as 1221 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

The Ministry said that 255 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 275555. The recovery rate is 96 percent.

There were 8 deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 3091. There are 7254 are active cases in the country. Of them, 6667 in home isolation and 587 are in institutional isolation. There are 148 in ICU and 43 in ventilator.