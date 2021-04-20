Former King Gyanendra, Queen Komal Test Positive For Covid-19

Former King Gyanendra Shah and former Queen Komal Shah have tested positive for Covid-19.
According to Ministry of Health and Population, the Royal couple who had given their samples for PCR tests were confirmed positive for the infection. The former king and queen had recently returned from a trip to India where they had taken a holy bath at Har Ki Pauri, Haridwar, during the Mahakumbh Mela.
