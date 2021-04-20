Former King Gyanendra, Queen Komal Test Positive For Covid-19

Former King Gyanendra, Queen Komal Test Positive For Covid-19

April 20, 2021, 5:22 p.m.

Former King Gyanendra Shah and former Queen Komal Shah have tested positive for Covid-19.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, the Royal couple who had given their samples for PCR tests were confirmed positive for the infection. The former king and queen had recently returned from a trip to India where they had taken a holy bath at Har Ki Pauri, Haridwar, during the Mahakumbh Mela.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 663 COVID-19 Cases
Apr 20, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1667 New Cases , 251 Recoveries And 11 Deaths
Apr 20, 2021
Second Shot Of COVID-19 Vaccine Begins
Apr 20, 2021
JICA Handed Over Newly Reconstructed School Building Of Patan Secondary School
Apr 20, 2021
Japan Keeps Her Word: Reconstruction Of Patan Secondary School Completed
Apr 20, 2021

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Logs 663 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 55 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1667 New Cases , 251 Recoveries And 11 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 56 minutes ago
Second Shot Of COVID-19 Vaccine Begins By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 16 minutes ago
Government Has Decided To Close Party Venue Until Mid-May By Agencies 14 hours, 28 minutes ago
WHO: Global COVID Cases Hit Weekly Record By Agencies 14 hours, 49 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 634 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago

The Latest

UPPER TAMAKOSHI Get Set To Go By A Correspondent Apr 20, 2021
DIPLOMACY Foreign Policy Dilemma By Keshab Poudel Apr 20, 2021
JICA Handed Over Newly Reconstructed School Building Of Patan Secondary School By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 20, 2021
Melamchi Supplied 170 mln Liter, Of Water From Melamchi Supplied To Kathmandu By Agencies Apr 20, 2021
Japan Keeps Her Word: Reconstruction Of Patan Secondary School Completed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 20, 2021
Weather Forecast For April 20 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 20, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75