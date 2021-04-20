Melamchi Supplied 170 mln Liter, Of Water From Melamchi Supplied To Kathmandu

Tiresh Khatri, executive director of Melamchi Water Supply Development Board, informed that the project has started to supply 170 mili liter water through the tunnel from Monday.

Initially, 40 million liters of water was supplied in the system from March 28. Supply of drinking water from the Melmachi River to the Kathmandu Valley has started in its full capacity, 170 million liter a day.

Khatri said that the amount of water supplied to the Kathmandu valley was increased step by step. He said that 80 million liters of water was supplied on April 12, 85 million liters of water was supplied on April 13 and 100 million liters of water will be supplied on 15 April.

Khatri said construction of head work of the project is currently undergoing and it will be completed within a month.