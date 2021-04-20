Melamchi Supplied 170 mln Liter, Of Water From Melamchi Supplied To Kathmandu

Melamchi Supplied 170 mln Liter, Of Water From Melamchi Supplied To Kathmandu

April 20, 2021, 8:02 a.m.

Tiresh Khatri, executive director of Melamchi Water Supply Development Board, informed that the project has started to supply 170 mili liter water through the tunnel from Monday.

Initially, 40 million liters of water was supplied in the system from March 28. Supply of drinking water from the Melmachi River to the Kathmandu Valley has started in its full capacity, 170 million liter a day.

Khatri said that the amount of water supplied to the Kathmandu valley was increased step by step. He said that 80 million liters of water was supplied on April 12, 85 million liters of water was supplied on April 13 and 100 million liters of water will be supplied on 15 April.

Khatri said construction of head work of the project is currently undergoing and it will be completed within a month.

Agencies

Government Has Decided To Close Party Venue Until Mid-May
Apr 20, 2021
WHO: Global COVID Cases Hit Weekly Record
Apr 20, 2021
Delhi Announces A Fresh Locks Down To Contain COVID-19
Apr 19, 2021
New Government Is Impossible Till Maoist Pull Out From The Government;: NC President Deuba
Apr 19, 2021
India’s capital Delhi faces hospital beds shortage as coronavirus cases surge, Strict Lockdown Imposed In Rajasthan till May 3
Apr 19, 2021

More on National

DIPLOMACY Foreign Policy Dilemma By Keshab Poudel 58 minutes ago
JICA Handed Over Newly Reconstructed School Building Of Patan Secondary School By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 5 minutes ago
Former King Gyanendra Returned Home Attending Mahakumbh Mela In India By Agencies 1 day, 14 hours ago
Japanese Ambassador Kikuta Emphasizes The Special Intimacy Between Japan And Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 16 hours ago
Six Nepali Women Set A New Record Climbing Mt.Annapurna By Agencies 3 days, 16 hours ago
Mountain Cleaning Campaign-2021" Banner Handover Ceremony Held: By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Japan Keeps Her Word: Reconstruction Of Patan Secondary School Completed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 20, 2021
Government Has Decided To Close Party Venue Until Mid-May By Agencies Apr 20, 2021
WHO: Global COVID Cases Hit Weekly Record By Agencies Apr 20, 2021
Weather Forecast For April 20 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 20, 2021
Nepal Wins Defeating Malaysia By 9 Wickets By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 19, 2021
Delhi Announces A Fresh Locks Down To Contain COVID-19 By Agencies Apr 19, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75