Kathmandu Valley Logs 1051 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 1051 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, there are 8844 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) and 803 Antigen with total 9647 tests have been done across the nation in the last 24 hours and as many as 1051 were found with the novel coronavirus infection

Of 1051 cases, Kathmandu districts records 786 cases in Kathmandu and 184 in Lalitpur and 84. There are 56 in ICU and 31 in ventilator.

With 2220 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 289787.