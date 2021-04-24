Weather Analysis For April 24: Generally Cloudy In Western Region Of Nepal

April 24, 2021, 7:06 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of the rest of Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the Province. Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds is possible at a few places of the hilly regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , at one or two places of rest of the provinces.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is possible at a few places of the hilly regions of the country.

