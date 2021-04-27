COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 4524 New Cases , 555 Recoveries And 18 Deaths

With 4524 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 307925.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, there are 15681 test (with 14672 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) and 10009 Antigen) tests have been done across the nation in the last 24 hours and as many as 4524 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

The Ministry said that 555 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 278506. The recovery rate is 90.5 percent.

There were 18 deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 3194 There are 26225 are active cases in the country. Out of this, 2873 are in institutional isolation and 23352 are in home isolation. Of the active patients, 314 are admitted to the ICU and 84 are under treatment with ventilator facility.