Kathmandu Valley Logs 2047 COVID-19 Cases

April 28, 2021, 5:17 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 2047 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, there are 14834 test (with 13879 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) and 955 Antigen) tests have been done across the nation in the last 24 hours and as many as 2047 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

Of 2047 cases, Kathmandu districts records 1464 cases in Kathmandu and 351 in Lalitpur and 232 in Bhaktapur.

With 4524 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 312699.

