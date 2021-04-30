Over 40 Nations Offer COVID-19 Aid To India

Over 40 Nations Offer COVID-19 Aid To India

April 30, 2021, 6:35 a.m.

India says more than 40 countries have offered it support as a surge in coronavirus infections puts a critical strain on its medical system reports NHK.

According to NHK, India reported over 370,000 new infections and upwards of 3,600 deaths on Thursday, both record highs for the nation. Medical oxygen is in short supply in the capital New Delhi and elsewhere.

India's External Affairs Ministry said on the day that over 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and elsewhere had offered to provide medical equipment and medicines.

The ministry said it will likely receive oxygen-generating equipment and other supplies from the US on Friday, in addition to oxygen concentrators and ventilators already provided by the UK and Russia.

It said it hopes to secure 550 oxygen-generating plants, 4,000 oxygen concentrators, and other supplies from abroad.

The ministry appealed for further international support, citing shortages of the antiviral drug remdesivir and other medical resources.

Japanese government officials plan to provide emergency grant aid to India to support its healthcare system in coordination with other countries. They are looking to offer ventilators, medical oxygen equipment, and other supplies.

Agencies

China Successfully Launches Space Station Module
Apr 30, 2021
US Advises Its Citizens In India To Leave As Soon As Possible
Apr 29, 2021
Char Dham Yatra Suspended
Apr 29, 2021
Biden Tells Congress US ‘Moving Forward’ Amid Pandemic
Apr 29, 2021
Lockdown Start From Today
Apr 29, 2021

More on India

US Advises Its Citizens In India To Leave As Soon As Possible By Agencies 17 hours, 3 minutes ago
Char Dham Yatra Suspended By Agencies 17 hours, 27 minutes ago
Indian Prime Minister Modi Thanks Russian President Putin For Extending Support To India In Covid Crisis By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 55 minutes ago
India Marks Record Death And Record Cases Of COVID-19 By Agencies 1 day, 1 hour ago
WHO Says ‘Perfect Storm’ Of Conditions Led To India COVID Surge By Agencies 1 day, 23 hours ago
International Community Offering More Aid To India By Agencies 2 days ago

The Latest

China Successfully Launches Space Station Module By Agencies Apr 30, 2021
Weather Forecast For April 30 Generally Cloudy Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 30, 2021
Japanese Government Honors Ms. Yamane Masako By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 29, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 1561 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 29, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 4831 New Cases , 888 Recoveries And 35 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 29, 2021
PEACE CORPS, VSO & NDS By Hemang Dixit Apr 29, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75