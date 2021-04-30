Over 40 Nations Offer COVID-19 Aid To India

India says more than 40 countries have offered it support as a surge in coronavirus infections puts a critical strain on its medical system reports NHK.

According to NHK, India reported over 370,000 new infections and upwards of 3,600 deaths on Thursday, both record highs for the nation. Medical oxygen is in short supply in the capital New Delhi and elsewhere.

India's External Affairs Ministry said on the day that over 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and elsewhere had offered to provide medical equipment and medicines.

The ministry said it will likely receive oxygen-generating equipment and other supplies from the US on Friday, in addition to oxygen concentrators and ventilators already provided by the UK and Russia.

It said it hopes to secure 550 oxygen-generating plants, 4,000 oxygen concentrators, and other supplies from abroad.

The ministry appealed for further international support, citing shortages of the antiviral drug remdesivir and other medical resources.

Japanese government officials plan to provide emergency grant aid to India to support its healthcare system in coordination with other countries. They are looking to offer ventilators, medical oxygen equipment, and other supplies.