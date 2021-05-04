All International Flights Suspended From May 6 To Till May 14

May 4, 2021, 7:51 a.m.

The Government of Nepal has decided to suspend all international flights except two flights per week from Delhi as per the air bubble agreement, from May 6 midnight till May 14.

The government has already decided to suspended all domestic flights from Monday midnight. It had earlier allowed international flights from countries other than severely Covid-hit ones, while having directed various airway companies to cut down the number of flights by 50 per cent.

However, revising its earlier decision, the government has now decided to ban all international flights from Thursday midnight sans two air bubble flights from the Indian capital, according to Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) Director General Rajan Pokhrel.

Agencies

