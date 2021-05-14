COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 8520 New Cases, 6135 Recoveries And 203 Deaths

With 8520 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 439658.

In 32478 total tests (20948 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests and 530 antigen test) 8520 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Health Ministry.

Currently, there are 107336 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 8467 are admitted to various institutional isolations and 98869 are placed in home isolation. Likewise, 516 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

6135 recovered from Coronavirus with total 327653 cases of recovery and the recovery rate is 74.5 per cent. Moreover, 203 virus-related fatalities were confirmed in past 24 hours, taking the nation's COVID-19 death toll to 4669. There are 1334 in ICU and 371 in Ventilator.