PM Oli And Nepal Closer To Settle The Disputes

Following an hour-long meeting, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and senior leader Madhav Kumar Nepal agreed to form a task force to resolve the ongoing dispute within the CPN-UML.

The meeting between Chairman Oli and senior leader Nepal held today at Singha Durbar decided to form a task force with five leaders each from both the factions within three days.

Senior leaders Subash Chandra Nembang and Bhim Rawal will be leading the task force, which comprises of Bishnu Poudel, Pradeep Gyawali, Shankar Pokharel and Bishnu Rimal from Chairman Oli’s side and Ghanashyam Bhusal, Gokarna Bista, Surendra Pandey and Raghuju Panta from Nepal’s side.