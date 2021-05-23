Weather Forecast For May 23 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For May 23 Across Nepal

May 23, 2021, 6:45 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hill areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province , partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1 and at one or two places of hilly regions of rest of the provinces.

