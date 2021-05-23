Weather Forecast For May 23 Across Nepal

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hill areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province , partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1 and at one or two places of hilly regions of rest of the provinces.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there partly to generally cloudy in the hill areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province , partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1.