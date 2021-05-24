‘National Consensus Government Likely’: PM Oli

May 24, 2021, 8:45 a.m.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has clarified that an election government with the participation of all political parties could be formed.

Saying that the opposition parties’ claim for the post of the Prime Minister by making fake signatures is unhealthy and undemocratic, Prime Minister Oli shared that the country has moved ahead for mid-term polls.

At an interaction programme with media persons organized by Press Chautari Nepal here today, the PM, who is also the CPN (UML) Chairman, urged all sides to participate in the elections adding that he was ready to go for election by forming a national consensus government under his leadership as per the constitution.

The Prime Minister expressed the view that the President rejected the claim of both sides as there was no basis to get a vote of confidence though his claim for the post of the Prime Minister was appropriate based on the Parliamentary Political System.

He further said that government would make provisions to vaccinate all the citizens against COVID-19 before the election.

PM Oli also opined that the budget for the fiscal year 2078/79 Bs would be unveiled on May 29 through the ordinance and it would be focused on controlling COVID-19.

Responding to a query, he clarified that action would be taken against the UML leaders and cadres for their alliance with opposition against the government.

Source: The Rising Nepal

Agencies

