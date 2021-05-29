Kathmandu Valley Logs 1171 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 1171 COVID-19 Cases

May 29, 2021, 4:40 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 1171 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 14006 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1171 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Health Ministry in its regular update.

Of 1171 cases, Kathmandu districts records 867 cases in Kathmandu and 199 in Lalitpur and 105 in Bhaktapur.

With 4311 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 553422.

