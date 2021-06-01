Weather Analysis For June 1 Across Nepal

June 1, 2021, 6:36 a.m.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country and , chances of moderate rainfall at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hill areas of the country along with Province 1 and partly cloudy in the rest of the Province. Light rain or thunder and lightning is possible at a few places of Province 1 and at one or two places of rest of the provinces.

