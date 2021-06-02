KOICA Supports Nepal Korea Friendship Municipal Hospital

KOICA through its KOV program supports Nepal Korea Friendship Municipality Hospital worth USD 5,000 in COVID Response Program

KOICA Global Doctor Byungcheol Kim working as a volunteer in Nepal Korea Friendship Municipality Hospital supported medical equipment as well as safety items worth USD 5,000 to Nepal Korea Friendship Municipality Hospital for COVID Response program. The handover program was completed on May 30, 2021 in the presence of Madan Sundar Shrestha, Mayor and other related officials of Municipality and the hospital.

The main objective of this program is to support in COVID response program via supporting medical equipment and safety items to increase the health services/facility of the hospital. Dr. Kim believes that the support will contribute in strengthening the capacity of the hospital to deal with the second wave of COVID-19. In addition to this, KOICA support is expected to upgrade the hospital performance and improve the service delivery to the patients. The supported items are Oxygen concentrator-1, PPE 230 sets, Head Cover (disposable) 10,000 units, examination gloves 84 boxes, disposable mask 5000 units.

KOICA through its KOV program, he has been partnering with the Nepal Korea Friendship Municipality Hospital since 2017 A.D. Since then he has been actively working in this hospital. He has already supported some projects to this hospital. Madhyapur Thimi Municipality as well as Nepal Korea Friendship Municipality Hospital appreciated the work done by Dr. Kim.

KOV program is one of KOICA most important development cooperation program which has been implemented since 1991, with this program KOICA aims to contribute in the socio-economic development of the partner countries at the grass root level. KOICA dispatches Korean national volunteers to government organizations as per the need and request. KOV serves in Nepal for 1 to 2 years in various fields such as education, health, agriculture, ICT, tourism etc.