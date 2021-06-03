Japan Assists COVID-19: Japan Provides160 Oxygen Generators For Hospitals In Nepal

Japan Assists COVID-19: Japan Provides160 Oxygen Generators For Hospitals In Nepal

June 3, 2021, 4:23 p.m.

The Government of Japan provided 160 oxygen generators to the Government of Nepal in order to tackle COVID-19. This essential medical equipment will be delivered to 58 hospitals around the country. His Excellency, Mr. KIKUTA Yutaka, Ambassador of Japan to Nepal, upon handing over the oxygen generators to the Government of Nepal, stated “Dear Nepali friends, long-awaited oxygen generators have finally arrived.

equipment photo.jpg

This high-tech equipment can “generate” concentrated oxygen without oxygen cylinders, so hospitals can supply oxygen to patients immediately. Although they are not ventilators in ICUs, according to medical experts, they are quite useful for a certain level of COVID-19 patients. We shall tackle the COVID-19 pandemic together, and overcome the difficult situation for all.” The Government of Japan supports Nepal to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic by providing medical equipment under the Japanese Grant Aid. So far, 25 blood gas analyzers and 25 portable ultrasound image diagnostic systems have been installed and used at many hospitals across the country. What is more, Japan will provide 6 Made-in-Japan Ambulances in October to mitigate the shortage of ambulances in this pandemic. These equipped ambulances will serve as mobile hospitals to manage emergency care.

equipment photo 2.jpg

The Embassy of Japan hopes that this assistance for hospitals will save the lives of many Nepali people who are suffering from COVID-19, we hope it will also ease the difficulties of medical professionals who work for them around a clock. The Embassy also hopes this will contribute towards further strengthening the relationship, friendship and cooperation between the peoples of Japan and Nepal.

