Nepal To Start Vaccination To Citizens Aged Between 60 To 64 Years From Tuesday

The Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) is to set up vaccination centres in every ward of the metropolis for the next round of COVID-19 vaccination. The vaccination is now taking place for citizens between 60 to 64 years old, starting this Tuesday.

Accordingly, the KMC has written to the ward vaccine coordination committee to assign the vaccination centres and report accordingly.

Based on the Ministry of Health and Population June 1 decision, a meeting of the district health office and KMC urban health and food regulation department on Friday decided to set up vaccination centres in every ward of the metropolis.

The first dose of Vero cell vaccines received in a grant from China is being administered to the people of the target age group. Earlier, frontline workers, citizens above 65 years of age, and those between 18 to 59 years were vaccinated.

The government is administering the first shot of the Vero Cell vaccine against the COVID-19 to the citizen aged between 60 and 64 years from Tuesday.

According to the MoHP, all Nepali citizens falling in that age group will get the first dose of the vaccine, which was provided by the government of China as grant assistance.

The MoHP said that one should show his/her citizenship certificate or any other document issued by the government that clearly identifies the name, age and address of the person.

It added that if the targeted people have no such document, they can visit the Ward office and get a letter of recommendation.

the Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) is establishing vaccination centres in every ward of the metropolis for the next round of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on the recommendation of the MoHP.

The meeting of the district health office and KMC’s urban health and food regulation department held on June 1 decided that.

Source: RSS