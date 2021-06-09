Biden On First Foreign Trip As President

Biden On First Foreign Trip As President

June 9, 2021, 7:22 a.m.

US President Joe Biden is traveling to Europe for meetings with political and military leaders. It is his first trip abroad since becoming president.

Biden will first meet with G7 leaders in Cornwall, England. They will try to formulate a plan to end the pandemic. They will also talk about ways to support developing nations and counteract the influence of China.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Biden and the G7 leaders will announce an initiative to provide financing for physical, digital, and health infrastructure in the developing world. He called it a high-standard, climate-friendly, transparent, and rules-based alternative to what China is offering.

Biden will meet in Brussels with NATO allies. He will try to improve relations after they soured under former President Donald Trump. They will discuss shared strategic challenges, including climate change and the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.

Biden is also expected to meet with Russian president Vladimir Putin. White House officials have been critical of Russia's interference in US elections and links to cyberattacks.

Agencies

China ready To Cooperate With ASEAN On Myanmar Issues: Wang Yi
Jun 09, 2021
India Recorded 86498 New Covid-19 Cases On Tuesday
Jun 08, 2021
Chinese Vero Cell Covid-19 Vaccine Being Administered Across Nepal
Jun 08, 2021
Nepal And India Enjoy A Unique Relationship: PM Oli
Jun 08, 2021
Israel's Parliament To Vote On Approving New Government
Jun 08, 2021

More on US And Canada

US To Donate 25 Million Doses Covid Vaccines Overseas Including South Asia By Agencies 5 days, 5 hours ago
Biden Unveils $6 Trillion Budget Plan By Agencies 1 week, 4 days ago
US To Donate Covid Vaccines Overseas: Biden By Agencies 3 weeks, 1 day ago
Biden Aims To Vaccinate 70% Of US Adults By July 4 By Agencies 1 month ago
Biden Unveils 'Once In A Generation' Spending Plan By Agencies 2 months, 1 week ago
Biden Urges States To Pause COVID-19 Reopenings As CDC Warns Of 'Impending Doom' By REUTERS 2 months, 1 week ago

The Latest

IFC Supporting SMEs By A Correspondent Jun 09, 2021
MCC NEPAL By A Correspondent Jun 09, 2021
Izabella Koziell Joined ICIMOD As A Deputy Director General By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 09, 2021
China ready To Cooperate With ASEAN On Myanmar Issues: Wang Yi By Agencies Jun 09, 2021
Weather Analysis And Forecasting For June 9 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 09, 2021
India Recorded 86498 New Covid-19 Cases On Tuesday By Agencies Jun 08, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75