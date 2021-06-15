Weather Forecasting And Analysis For June 15 Across Nepal

June 15, 2021, 7:05 a.m.

There will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Karnali Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Karnali Province.

