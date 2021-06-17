India Reports 67208 New Covid-19 Cases, 2330 Deaths

June 17, 2021, 4:10 p.m.

India reported 67,208 new coronavirus cases and 2,330 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the country’s overall caseload rose to 2.97 crore, while the death toll surged to 3.81 lakh. Kerala remains the top contributor with 13,270 cases. The number of active cases dropped to 8.26 lakh, the lowest in 71 days.

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Cases in India Live News Updates: India reported 67,208 new coronavirus cases and 2,330 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the country's overall caseload rose to 2.97 crore, while the death toll surged to 3.81 lakh.

Coronavirus India Live Updates: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has classified the Delta, a highly transmissible COVID-19 variant first identified in India, as a “variant of concern.”

“The B.1.1.7 (Alpha), B.1.351 (Beta), P.1 (Gamma), B.1.427 (Epsilon), B.1.429 (Epsilon), and B.1.617.2 (Delta) variants circulating in the United States are classified as variants of concern. To date, no variants of high consequence have been identified in the United States,” the CDC said in a statement on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, weeks after announcing the cancellation of Class 12 Boards, CBSE submitted before the Supreme Court its evaluation criteria for awarding marks for Class XII exams. The Class XII results will be decided on the basis of performance in Class 10 (30% weightage), Class 11 (30% weightage) and Class 12 (40% weightage) collectively, CBSE told the apex court.

The Union Health Ministry Thursday said that more than 2.18 Covid-19 vaccine doses are available with states and union territories, and over 56,70,350 more are in the pipeline and will be received by them in the next three days, PTI reported.

More than 27.28 crore (27,28,31,900) vaccine doses have been provided to the states and UTs so far by the government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category, it said.

Of this, the total consumption, including wastage, is 25,10,03,417 doses (as per data available at 8 am on Thursday), the ministry said, adding, "2,18,28,483 COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered."

Agencies

