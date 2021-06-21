Myanmar Military Chief To Visit Russia

Myanmar Military Chief To Visit Russia

June 21, 2021, 7:05 a.m.

Myanmar's military leader has left for Moscow to take part in an international conference on security.

State-run television reported on Sunday night that Min Aung Hlaing departed the capital Naypyitaw for Russia that morning.

It said the senior general will participate in the security conference from Tuesday to Thursday, which is organized by the Russian defense ministry.

He is also scheduled to meet senior officials of the Russian military and the government, as well as visit a university and a factory.

This is his second foreign visit since the February coup.

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing visited Indonesia in April to meet leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

The military has continued its crackdown on protesters following the coup.

The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on Friday, which condemned the violence and called for an arms embargo on the country.

Myanmar procures much of its weaponry from Russia.

Agencies

