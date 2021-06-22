Iran's President-elect: US Must Lift Sanctions

Iran's President-elect: US Must Lift Sanctions

June 22, 2021, 7:14 a.m.

Iran's president-elect Ebrahim Raisi has called on the United States to lift sanctions on his country.

Raisi appeared before reporters on Monday for the first time since winning Friday's presidential election. His victory means conservative hardliners will be in power in Iran for the first time in eight years.

Raisi referred to negotiations with the US aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear agreement.

He said it was the US that breached the deal, and that Washington should lift all sanctions on Iran.

Raisi ruled out the possibility of meeting with US President Joe Biden or holding negotiations over Iran's ballistic missile program.

He said Iran's foreign policy would not be limited to the nuclear deal and that his country is willing to improve ties with other countries.

Raisi was also asked about his alleged past involvement in a crackdown on anti-government protests. He defended himself, saying he has protected human rights in every position he has held.

Raisi is scheduled to take over as president from the incumbent, Hassan Rouhani, in August. The president-elect will face the challenge of dealing with the US sanctions, which have crippled the country's economy.

Source: NHK

Agencies

Mutant Variant Of Virus Detected In Nepal
Jun 22, 2021
India Administer 82.7 Lakh Jabbed In One Day
Jun 22, 2021
Netherlands Make History As Wijnaldum Surpasses Van Basten
Jun 22, 2021
Karnali Highway Closed Due To Landslides
Jun 21, 2021
International Yoga Day 2021: Yoga A Ray Of Hope In India’s Fight Against Covid-19 Pandemic: PM Modi
Jun 21, 2021

More on International

Brazil's Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 500,000 By Agencies 1 day ago
Myanmar Military Chief To Visit Russia By Agencies 1 day ago
Iran Likely To Shift To Harder Stance Under Raisi By Agencies 2 days ago
Urgently Trying To Work With AstraZeneca, SII, Indian Government To Restart Covid-19 Vaccine Shipments To Needy Countries: WHO Official By Agencies 2 days, 15 hours ago
Ultraconservative Ebrahim Raisi Wins Victory In Iran's Presidential Election By Agencies 2 days, 16 hours ago
UN Chief Antonio Guterres Appointed To Second Term By Agencies 2 days, 23 hours ago

The Latest

Mutant Variant Of Virus Detected In Nepal By Agencies Jun 22, 2021
India Administer 82.7 Lakh Jabbed In One Day By Agencies Jun 22, 2021
Netherlands Make History As Wijnaldum Surpasses Van Basten By Agencies Jun 22, 2021
Weather Forecast For June 22 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 22, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 379 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 21, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1584 New Cases, 3110 Recoveries And 46 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 21, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75