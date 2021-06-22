Kathmandu Valley Logs 476 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 476 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 12204 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 476 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of 476 cases, Kathmandu districts records310 cases in Kathmandu and 99 in Lalitpur and 67 in Bhaktapur.

With 3703 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 626343.