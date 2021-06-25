Generally To Mostly Cloudy On June 25 Across Nepal

Generally To Mostly Cloudy On June 25 Across Nepal

June 25, 2021, 6:51 a.m.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to Mostly cloudy in the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Lumbini Province.

