Kathmandu Valley Logs 249 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 249 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 4704 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 249 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of 249 cases, Kathmandu districts records 181cases, 43 in Lalitpur and 25 in Bhaktapur.

With 1174 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 632326.

