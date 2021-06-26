Kathmandu Valley Logs 249 COVID-19 Cases

June 26, 2021, 5:18 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 249 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 4704 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 249 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of 249 cases, Kathmandu districts records 181cases, 43 in Lalitpur and 25 in Bhaktapur.

With 1174 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 632326.

