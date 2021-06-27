Delta The ‘Most Transmissible’ Of Variants, Spreading Rapidly Among Unvaccinated Populations: WHO Chief

June 27, 2021, 8:01 a.m.

The Delta variant of COVID-19, identified in at least 85 countries, is the “most transmissible” of the variants identified so far and is spreading rapidly among unvaccinated populations, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned.

“I know that globally there is currently a lot of concern about the Delta variant, and the WHO is concerned about it too,” Director-General Ghebreyesus said at a WHO press briefing on Friday. The Delta variant was first identified in India.

“Delta is the most transmissible of the variants identified so far, has been identified in at least 85 countries, and is spreading rapidly among unvaccinated populations,” he said in Geneva.

With Maharashtra reporting at least 20 cases of Delta plus variant of the coronavirus, including a death in Ratnagiri, the state government announced stricter unlocking rules on Friday.

On June 4, the government had announced a five-level unlock plan based on positivity rate and occupancy of oxygen beds – with Level-1 having the most relaxations, and Level-5 the most restrictions.

But according to the new order, the first two levels, which allowed shops to remain open till night, have been scrapped. All districts will have to implement at least Level-3 or above restrictions. The new rules will come into effect from Monday.

Source: The Indian Express

Agencies

