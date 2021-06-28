Weather Forecast For June 28 Across Nepal, Chances Of Heavy Rain Likely In Province 1

Weather Forecast For June 28 Across Nepal, Chances Of Heavy Rain Likely In Province 1

June 28, 2021, 6:53 a.m.

There will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Province 1 and Gandaki Province.

There will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there are chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Gandaki Province.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

The World Bank Provides Rs. 17.78 Billion Concessional Loan To Nepal
Jun 27, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 424 COVID-19 Cases
Jun 27, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1353 New Cases, 3007 Recoveries And 34Deaths
Jun 27, 2021
Upper Tamakoshi Has Successfully Completed Tunnel Water Filling
Jun 27, 2021
Weather Analysis And Forecasting Division June 26
Jun 27, 2021

More on Weather

Weather Analysis And Forecasting Division June 26 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 55 minutes ago
Generally To Mostly Cloudy On June 25 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
Weather Forecast And Analysis For June 24 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days ago
Weather Forecast And Analysis For June 23 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days ago
Weather Forecast For June 22 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days ago
Weather Forecast For June 21 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

Lapid To Blinken: Disagreements About Iran Deal Can Be Worked Out Quietly By Agencies Jun 28, 2021
Czech Republic And Belgium Reach Quarterfinal Of European Championship 2020 By Agencies Jun 28, 2021
The World Bank Provides Rs. 17.78 Billion Concessional Loan To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 27, 2021
CAAN To Resume Domestic Flights From July 1 By Agencies Jun 27, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 424 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 27, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1353 New Cases, 3007 Recoveries And 34Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 27, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75