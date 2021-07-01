CPN-UML Lifts Punishment Against Nepal-led Faction

CPN-UML Lifts Punishment Against Nepal-led Faction

July 1, 2021, 7:54 a.m.

The ruling CPN-UML has decided to lifte the punishment imposed upon the leaders of the Madhav Kumar Nepal-led faction.

Party spokesperson Pradeep Gyawali informed that the standing committee of CPN-UML had also been extended. "Leaders Beduram Bhusal, Ram Bahadur Thapa, Top Bahadur Rayamajhi, Lekhraj Bhatta, Mani Thapa, Bishnu Rimal, Raghubir Mahaseth, and Raghuji Panta have been added to the standing committee," he said.

Stating that all party leaders would unite after today's meeting, leader Gyawali informed that the standing committee meeting being held on Friday will have the same status it was before May 16, 2018. He added that the intra-party rift might come to an end as all the demands of the leaders had been fulfilled.

The meeting of the 10th General Convention Organising Committee held at the Prime Minister's residence in Baluwatar today took the decision to this effect. General Convention Organising Committee Converted To Central Committee

Agencies

