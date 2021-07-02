Meteorological Forecasting Division Issues Flood Warning

Meteorological Forecasting Division Issues Flood Warning

July 2, 2021, 5:58 p.m.

Most places of the country are experiencing light to moderate rainfall at present due to the active impact of the monsoon wind and the existence of the monsoon low-pressure system near the Tarai region, the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, Meteorological Forecasting Division said.

The Division has called for adopting special precaution as there is the possibility of heavy rainfall along with thunder and lightning at some places of Province no 1, Province no 2, Bagmati province, Lumbini province and Gandaki province.

It stated that there is the risk of landslide, soil erosion and mudflow in the hilly region of these provinces. The Division said the water level in the rivers, rivulets and seasonal streams might rise affecting daily life as well as the transport services.

The weather is generally to completely cloudy throughout the country at present. Many places of Province no 1, Province no 2 and Gandaki province are experiencing moderate to heavy rain while some places of the rest of the provinces are getting light to moderate rain, the Division stated in its weather bulletin.

It will be generally to completely cloudy throughout the country towards the afternoon with chances of light to moderate rain at many places of Province no 1, Province no 2, Bagmati province and Gandaki province, and at a few places of Lumbini province, Karnali province and Sudurpaschim province. The same weather system will continue tonight as well.

Continuous rainfall is taking place in Kathmandu Valley since the morning today.

Maximum temperature 24.4 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 19.4 degrees Celsius were recorded in Kathmandu today.

On Saturday, the weather will be generally completely cloudy with chances of light to moderate rainfall at many places of Province no 1, Province no 2, Bagmati province and Gandaki province, and at a few places of Lumbini, Karnali and Sudurpaschim provinces.

Kathmandu received 40 millimetres of rainfall in the last 24 hours. Biratnagar received the highest rainfall (89.9 millimetres), Simara received 62 millimetres and Bhairahawa 57 millimetres of rain in the last 24 hours

Source:RSS

Agencies

Immigration Office Will Resume Visa Services From July 2
Jul 02, 2021
Airlines Resume Domestic Flights In Nepal
Jul 02, 2021
'Vaccine Discrimination' Threatening Billions Of Lives, WHO Warns
Jul 02, 2021
Putin Signs Law Requiring Foreign IT Firms To Open Offices In Russia
Jul 02, 2021
From Blackburn to Brazil: Chile revelation Brereton lighting up the Copa America along with Messi & Neymar
Jul 02, 2021

More on Flood, Earthquakes and disasters

Marsyangdi River Again Gets Blocked By Agencies 1 week, 1 day ago
Flood Risk In Tamakoshi Averted By Agencies 1 week, 5 days ago
Dolkha District Administrations Alerted People Living Along Tamakosi River Possible Flood By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 6 days ago
Nepali Army's Helicopters Rescued Flood Survivors In Manang By Agencies 1 week, 6 days ago
Fifteen Died, 25 Has Gone Missing And Hundreds Displaced In The Flood By Agencies 1 week, 6 days ago
Two Chinese And One Indian National Die In Sindhupalchok Floods By Agencies 2 weeks ago

The Latest

Additional Amount Of Covid-19 Vaccine Will Arrive Soon: PM OLi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 428 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1391 New Cases, 3450 Recoveries And 34Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2021
European Union Delegation To Nepal Refuted Incorrect News Item By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2021
Deuba, Poudel And Situala Need To Take Rest From Active Politics: Nidhi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2021
Immigration Office Will Resume Visa Services From July 2 By Agencies Jul 02, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75