COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1353 New Cases, 1432 Recoveries And 22 Deaths

July 10, 2021, 8:04 p.m.

With 1353 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 654212 .

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 6530 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1353 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 3887 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 816 people.

Currently, there are 26489 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 2950 are admitted to various institutional isolations and 23539 are placed in home isolation. Likewise 308 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 543 are admitted to the ICU, and 155 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 1432 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 618361 cases of recovery and the recovery rate is 94.5 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population added 22 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now spiked 9362.

