Weather Forecast And Analysis For July 11 Across Nepal

July 11, 2021, 6:59 a.m.

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of the country, chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at a few places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Paschim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at a few places of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

