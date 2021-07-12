Tokyo Enters 4th Coronavirus State Of Emergency

Tokyo enters its fourth coronavirus state of emergency on Monday, with bars and restaurants being requested not to offer alcohol as part of efforts to prevent infections.

The government also extended the state of emergency for the southwestern prefecture of Okinawa and intensive anti-virus measures for Tokyo's neighboring prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa, as well as the western prefecture of Osaka.

The emergency declarations and focused anti-infection measures are scheduled to continue through August 22.

The duration includes the Tokyo Olympics between July 23 and August 8 and the Obon holiday period in mid-August when many people usually visit their hometowns or tourist spots.

The government is urging people to take thorough anti-virus measures out of concern that an increase of people's movement could spread infections. Officials are also concerned about the spread of the Delta variant first detected in India.

To prevent infection at bars and restaurants, the government is urging those establishments in the designated areas to stop serving alcohol and close early.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Kato Katsunobu said in an NHK TV program on Sunday that the government will consider providing subsidies more quickly to make it easier for pub owners to cooperate.

The government has been pushing ahead with its vaccination drive to curb infections and reduce the risk of patients becoming seriously ill.

It plans to consider lifting the emergency declaration earlier if the situation improves and the strain on the medical system is eased.