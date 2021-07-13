US Warns China Over Maritime Threats

US Warns China Over Maritime Threats

July 13, 2021, 9:50 a.m.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned China to stop intimidating states around the South China Sea. He called on Beijing to cease its "provocative behavior."

Blinken released a statement marking the fifth anniversary of a ruling that rejected China's claims to much of the sea.

Philippine leaders had accused the Chinese of building an island in their waters and threatening their ships. Officials in Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Vietnam also lay claim to the sea.

US naval commanders said they are committed to upholding freedom of navigation. A US destroyer steamed through the area after Blinken released the statement.

Chinese military leaders responded by sending their forces to "warn and drive it away." Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said the US is sowing discord in the region while undermining peace and stability.

Source: NHK

Agencies

Deuba To Sworn In Prime Minister Today, Likely To Form Small Cabinet
Jul 13, 2021
Lower Modi-1 Hydel Project Begins Power Production
Jul 13, 2021
Bhanu Jayanti: Aadikabi’s House In Ruins, Ghansi Kuwa Threatened By Road Expansion
Jul 13, 2021
Euro 2020 Team Of The Tournament: Italy Dominate As Ronaldo & Pogba Miss Out
Jul 13, 2021
Appoint Deuba As Prime Minister In Two Days: Supreme Court
Jul 12, 2021

More on International

Tokyo Enters 4th Coronavirus State Of Emergency By Agencies 1 day, 8 hours ago
Ethiopian PM wins election amid conflict By Agencies 2 days, 9 hours ago
G20 Finance Chiefs Agree On Global Corporate Tax By Agencies 2 days, 9 hours ago
Pfizer, BioNTech To Test Updated COVID Vaccine By Agencies 3 days, 9 hours ago
Global COVID-19 Deaths Surpass 4 Million By Agencies 4 days, 8 hours ago
Delta Variant Confirmed In Over 100 Countries: WHO: By Agencies 5 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Logs 587 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 13, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1,639 New Cases, 2078 Recoveries And 12 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 13, 2021
Deuba To Sworn In Prime Minister Today, Likely To Form Small Cabinet By Agencies Jul 13, 2021
Lower Modi-1 Hydel Project Begins Power Production By Agencies Jul 13, 2021
Bhanu Jayanti: Aadikabi’s House In Ruins, Ghansi Kuwa Threatened By Road Expansion By Agencies Jul 13, 2021
Euro 2020 Team Of The Tournament: Italy Dominate As Ronaldo & Pogba Miss Out By Agencies Jul 13, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75