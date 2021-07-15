India Recorded 38792 With 15637 In Kerala State

India Recorded 38792 With 15637 In Kerala State

July 15, 2021, 7:35 a.m.

India recorded 38,792 new coronavirus cases and 624 deaths in the last 24 hours, ending 8 am on Wednesday. Among the fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours, 77 were from Delhi, 635 from Mumbai, 78 from Kolkata, 400 from Bengaluru and 153 from Chennai.

Coronavirus India Live Updates: Kerala on Wednesday recorded 15,637 fresh Covid cases, pushing the infection caseload to 31,03,310, while 128 deaths took the toll to 14,938. The state now has 1,17,708 active cases. The positivity rate is now at 10.03 per cent.

For almost a month now, the state has been reporting between 11,000 and 13,000 cases every day, and it has been the biggest contributor to the national caseload since June 15. The state’s contribution to the national numbers has risen steadily since the overall numbers began to decline two months ago.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh schools will reopen for students of classes 11 and 12 from July 25. Classes will be held four times in a week with two days for batches of two. If the Covid situation in the state remains stable, classes for 9-10, 6-8 and 1-5 will also be resumed, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

Source: The Indian Express

Agencies

Supreme Court Issues Order Not To Carry Out Any Works On Kaligandaki Diversion Project
Jul 15, 2021
LAC Situation Impacting Bilateral Ties In A Negative Manner: Jaishankar To Wang
Jul 15, 2021
EU Unveils Ambitious Climate Plan To Reduce Green House Gas
Jul 15, 2021
President Administers Oath To Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba And Other Ministers
Jul 14, 2021
Uttarakhand Government Cancels Kanwar Yatra In View Of Covid-19 Pandemic
Jul 14, 2021

More on India

LAC Situation Impacting Bilateral Ties In A Negative Manner: Jaishankar To Wang By Agencies 5 hours, 38 minutes ago
Uttarakhand Government Cancels Kanwar Yatra In View Of Covid-19 Pandemic By Agencies 1 day, 5 hours ago
India Reported 32,906 New Covid-19 Cases, The Lowest Since March 16 By Agencies 1 day, 5 hours ago
India Records 41,506 New Cases In The Last 24 Hours, Recovery Rate At 97.2% By Agencies 3 days, 4 hours ago
WHO Chief Scientist Says Phase-3 Trial Data Of India Made Covaxin Looks Good By Agencies 5 days, 5 hours ago
Sanofi And GSK Have Received Approval For Fhe Phase 3 Clinical Study In India By Agencies 6 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

SHER BAHADUR DEUBA Fifth Inning As PM By Keshab Poudel Jul 15, 2021
Supreme Court Issues Order Not To Carry Out Any Works On Kaligandaki Diversion Project By Agencies Jul 15, 2021
EU Unveils Ambitious Climate Plan To Reduce Green House Gas By Agencies Jul 15, 2021
Weather Forecasting For July 15 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 15, 2021
Kathmandu Metropolis Sets Up 22 Centers To Administer Vero Cell And J&J Vaccines By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 14, 2021
The Inspiring Story Of Booker T. Washington: From Slave To Advisor To US Presidents By Purna B. Nepali, PhD. Jul 14, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75