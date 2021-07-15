India Recorded 38792 With 15637 In Kerala State

India recorded 38,792 new coronavirus cases and 624 deaths in the last 24 hours, ending 8 am on Wednesday. Among the fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours, 77 were from Delhi, 635 from Mumbai, 78 from Kolkata, 400 from Bengaluru and 153 from Chennai.

Coronavirus India Live Updates: Kerala on Wednesday recorded 15,637 fresh Covid cases, pushing the infection caseload to 31,03,310, while 128 deaths took the toll to 14,938. The state now has 1,17,708 active cases. The positivity rate is now at 10.03 per cent.

For almost a month now, the state has been reporting between 11,000 and 13,000 cases every day, and it has been the biggest contributor to the national caseload since June 15. The state’s contribution to the national numbers has risen steadily since the overall numbers began to decline two months ago.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh schools will reopen for students of classes 11 and 12 from July 25. Classes will be held four times in a week with two days for batches of two. If the Covid situation in the state remains stable, classes for 9-10, 6-8 and 1-5 will also be resumed, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

Source: The Indian Express