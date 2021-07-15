Weather Forecasting For July 15 Across Nepal

Weather Forecasting For July 15 Across Nepal

July 15, 2021, 7:08 a.m.

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

Acceding to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Metropolis Sets Up 22 Centers To Administer Vero Cell And J&J Vaccines
Jul 14, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 425 COVID-19 Cases
Jul 14, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2010 New Cases, 1606 Recoveries And 18 Deaths
Jul 14, 2021
Indian Ambassador Kwatra Pays A Courtesy Call To PM Deuba
Jul 14, 2021
Weather Forecast For July 14 Across Nepal
Jul 14, 2021

More on Weather

Weather Forecast For July 14 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast For July 13 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast For July 12 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast And Analysis For July 11 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecasting For July 10 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 6 hours ago
Light To Moderate Is Likely To Occur At Many Places Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

SHER BAHADUR DEUBA Fifth Inning As PM By Keshab Poudel Jul 15, 2021
Supreme Court Issues Order Not To Carry Out Any Works On Kaligandaki Diversion Project By Agencies Jul 15, 2021
India Recorded 38792 With 15637 In Kerala State By Agencies Jul 15, 2021
LAC Situation Impacting Bilateral Ties In A Negative Manner: Jaishankar To Wang By Agencies Jul 15, 2021
EU Unveils Ambitious Climate Plan To Reduce Green House Gas By Agencies Jul 15, 2021
Kathmandu Metropolis Sets Up 22 Centers To Administer Vero Cell And J&J Vaccines By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 14, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75