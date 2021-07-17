APEC Agrees On Fair Vaccine Access

The leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum say they will do more to realize fair access to coronavirus vaccines. The agreement came Friday at an online summit about the pandemic and global economic recovery.

Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide, US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping all took part.

In a statement, the APEC leaders stressed the need to accelerate equitable access to safe, effective and affordable vaccines.

Suga called on the international community to reaffirm the importance of multilateralism as the world recovers from the pandemic. He also vowed to promote the realization of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Suga vowed to realize a safe and secure Tokyo Olympics and use the event, which starts next week, to inspire children through the power of sports. Japanese government officials say multiple countries expressed support.

Xi pointed out that China has provided more than 500 million coronavirus vaccine doses to developing countries. He also pledged 3 billion dollars' worth of aid over the next three years to help restore damaged economies.

Xi appeared to take a swipe at the US for attempting to isolate China from new high-tech industry supply chains.

A White House statement issued after the talks says the US is donating more than half a billion vaccines to over 100 countries. Biden also appeared to take a thinly veiled dig at Beijing, by warning vaccines should come without political or economic conditions.